British Fashion Council launches Choose to Reuse campaign

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed its ‘Great British Designer Choose to Reuse’ campaign, with a curated collection of conscious lifestyle products designed by Rixo in collaboration with Bags with Ethics.

Available to purchase online through Bags with Ethics’ official site, products include luxury canvas shopping bags and reusable mesh bags, as well as aprons, tea towels, coffee cups and water bottles. Each item comes complete with a QR code for users to scan swap pledges onto an aggregator.

The campaign hopes to encourage individuals to reuse items by transferring from disposable products to reusable alternatives, with the end goal of reducing waste from single-use plastic.

Image: BFC x Rixo x Bags with Ethics

“The state of the planet is an extremely pressing issue which thankfully is finally beginning to be addressed by leaders globally, but there is still a large part that we can play as consumers to reduce our individual carbon footprint,” said BFC’s chief executive, Caroline Rush, in a statement.

She continued: “This campaign promotes a conscious way of living that is both attainable and maintainable for all of us while having a significant impact on our consumption and waste.”

A percentage of the profits from the collection will be donated to the BFC Foundation, supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry. An additional portion of profits will go towards The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, a tree planting scheme created to maker Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.