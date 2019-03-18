British shoppers influenced by “celebrity lifestyles”

A new report has revealed that British consumers are spending 6 billion pounds a year in a bid to tap into celebrity lifestyles, with one in four adults stating that their spending habits have been influenced indirectly by celebrities.

The report for Zopa, conducted by OnePoll surveyed 2,000 consumers, and found that the typical Briton splashes out 517 pounds a yearly making an attempt to emulate celebrities’ lifestyles or get their look indirectly. With almost a fifth admitted to purchasing merchandise as soon as a fortnight after seeing a star wearing or using it.

Holly Willoughby, who last year became a face of Marks and Spencer, was named as the most influential female celebrity, while David Beckham is the most influential celebrity male.

Other influential female celebrities including Rihanna, Kate Middleton, the Kardashians, Kate Moss, Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham and Emma Watson.

While for the men, actors Bradley Cooper and George Clooney were second and third, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West, Ryan Gosling, David Gandy, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The top items that celebrities inspire consumers to buy were gadgets, with annual spend hitting 130 pounds, closely followed by clothing with a mean annual spend of 125 pounds, while experiences hit 120 pounds, and purchases for the home was 118 pounds.

Other products influenced by celebrities includes hairstyles, fragrances, merchandise, watches, make-up, footwear, luggage, jewellery and sunglasses.

The research also adds that women are slightly more likely than men to be swayed by a celebrity link, with 25 percent in comparison with 22 percent of males. However, men are more likely to be influenced to make more expensive purchases.

With regards to age group, 18-24 year olds are the most affected by celebrities with 57 percent having made celebrity influenced purchases within the last 12 months. That number falls to a third for those aged 25 to 34 years old, while only one in ten of over 55 year olds have been impacted by a celebrity.