Browns to launch kidswear this summer

Luxury boutique retailer Browns is launching kidswear with more than 35 brands from the established to the next generation, alongside what it calls “cult-kidswear favourites”.

Browns Kidswear will feature apparel and accessories from newborn through to 16 years, “all with a Browns twist,” explained the retailer in a press release, including a series of exclusive capsules from brands that are “entirely new to the kids world”.

Brands will include Burberry, Bonpoint, Comme des Garcon Play, Fendi, Gucci, Hunza G, Mini Rodini, Stella McCartney and Veja.

Ida Petersson, Browns buying director, said in a statement: “The expansion into kidswear is a natural evolution for Browns and we felt we could really have some fun here. We want to create a destination for kids and their parents that evolves beyond clothing and a place where luxury meets the unexpected with some surprise collaborations in the future.”

The kidswear department will be overseen by Holly Tenser, womenswear buying manager, who has added Hannah Burns to her team as kidswear buyer. Burns has previously worked at Harrods and more recently as childrenswear buyer at MyTheresa where she built the department.

On the launch, Holly Tenser, womenswear buying manager, added: “We are really excited to offer a unique vision and curation of kidswear, presented with a true Browns edge. We have some really incredible brands launching that are also new to the kids world, and will really resonate with the Browns community who have such a love for fashion. Kids fashion truly sparks so much joy and excitement and our favourite items are now produced in super cute mini-me sizing.”

To launch the kidswear category, Browns has designed a playful logo using doodles made by children belonging to Browns employees.