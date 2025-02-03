bugatti's 'Brand-Universe' approach: in conversation with CBO Florian Wortmann

With a clear vision, a comprehensive realignment, and the drive of Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Florian Wortmann, bugatti is positioning itself in the fast lane. The traditional Herford brand is in the midst of a transformation process, focusing on emotional brand management, a unified brand experience, and the connection between heritage and innovation.

Under the leadership of Wortmann, who took the position in October 2023, bugatti presents itself as a brand that preserves its roots while courageously forging new paths. In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Wortmann reveals how the label aims to achieve a leading position in the international fashion world through strategic repositioning, modern brand building, and innovative concepts.

Chief Brand Officer with Vision

Wortmann brings considerable career experience and a clear perspective. Positions at renowned brands such as Baldessarini, CG Club of Gents, and Peek & Cloppenburg have shaped him, but bugatti is a very special task for him. "I chose bugatti because I saw the brand's potential. The brand name alone has over 80 percent awareness in Germany – that's extraordinary," explains Wortmann.

His goal: to develop bugatti from a good product supplier into an emotional, globally leading 'Brand Universe'. "We no longer want to be just followers, but brand leaders. For this, we need a clear brand world that appeals to end customers as well as our partners in the retail trade."

Back to the Roots with a Modern Twist

bugatti is in a phase of transition, characterized by a clear return to its roots. The new brand strategy is based on passion, enjoyment, and community – core values deeply embedded in the brand's DNA. "These qualities reflect the Italian lifestyle that bugatti has always embraced. It's about enjoying the moment, creating connections, and evoking emotions," says Wortmann. phone book. "The founder recognized back then that an international-sounding name and a clear focus on quality and style are the basis for international success. This is precisely where we are picking up today." The aspiration remains clear: to make high-quality fashion and emotions accessible without appearing elitist.

Florian Wortmann Credits: bugatti

In addition to returning to its roots, bugatti is pursuing a consistently modern approach. One of the most important changes was the shift from a product-oriented to a brand-driven strategy. "In the past, it was often about making sales at all costs. Today, we ask ourselves: Does this fit us as a brand? Is this authentic? We no longer want to provide a quick answer to every competitor, but rather to stand out through clarity and quality," emphasizes Wortmann. bugatti consciously positions itself as a "bridge brand," closing the gap between private labels and high-end brands like Boss and Tommy Hilfiger.

This approach is also reflected in how the target groups are addressed. bugatti focuses on evoking emotions while maintaining the balance between accessibility and value. "Our customers should have the feeling that they are getting not only a great product for their money, but also a premium experience. We achieve this through high-quality materials, modern design, and clear visual language."

Unified Brand Experience

An essential component of the new strategy is the one-face omnichannel approach, which ensures that customers experience bugatti consistently across all channels – whether online, in retail stores, or in bugatti's own stores. "Our goal is for the brand to be perceived the same way everywhere and to convey a consistent feeling. This is how we build trust and strengthen the bond with our partners and customers," explains Wortmann.

bugatti is now represented in over 50 countries, with strong markets in the DACH region, the Benelux, and Italy. However, international expansion remains an important part of the strategy. "We see great potential in markets like the Middle East and the Far East, where our brand name has a lot of appeal," says Wortmann. At the same time, bugatti is working to regain market share in existing markets. "We've lost ground in the retail trade, but we're fighting our way back. Our goal is not just to be relevant, but indispensable," emphasizes the CBO.

The German showrooms in Hamburg, Munich, and Düsseldorf play a key role in this. "Our Düsseldorf showroom, with over 1,000 square meters, is a centerpiece of our presentation in Germany. Here we show what bugatti looks like today and where we are headed," explains Wortmann.

Reimagining Emotional Brand Experiences

A highlight of the new brand strategy was the takeover of the Rivoire Café during the Pitti Uomo menswear trade show . For three days, the café was completely transformed into a bugatti experience, with branded tableware, a dedicated menu, and exclusive exchanges with partners. "The café was a complete success. It wasn't just a meeting, but an emotional experience that made our brand tangible," Wortmann says enthusiastically. This type of experiential marketing will play a greater role in the future. "We are considering how we can further develop such formats to make the bugatti brand even more tangible."