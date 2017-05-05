Burberry moves 300 jobs out of London, hires new CMO

London-based Burberry is to move 300 jobs from its central London office to a new headquarters in Leeds.

According to Reuters the British luxury brand will consolidate its back-office operations and cut cuts by downsizing its London workforce and relocating a part of its team to Northern England.

Burberry this week confirmed its new headquarters are due to open in October and will reduce costly office space in London.

In another move, Burberry this week appointed Judy Collinson as its chief merchandising officer to drive product strategies. The former Christian Dior and Barneys New York executive will succeed Paul Price.

Collinson will report to chief creative officer Christopher Bailey before new CEO Marco Gobbetti takes over on July 5.

Photo credit: Burberry by Mario Testino, source: Burberry Facebook