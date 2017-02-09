Burberry to show artwork by Henry Moore at London Fashion Week

Burberry is set to showcase its 'see now, buy now' collection once more at Makers House in London during fashion week. This time, however, it will be done in association with British sculptor Henry Moore.

Moore's signature curvy sculptures, bronzes and drawings will be on display alongside Burberry's spring summer 2017 collection. Approximately 40 works by the artist will be shown, of which Burberry's chief creative office Christopher Bailey stated: “Looking at, and thinking about, his work set up a series of conversations as we began working on our latest collection."

The exhibition will reflect the “enormous contribution” Moore made to the development of contemporary art in the U.K. and beyond, noted WWD.

On Wednesday Burberry published its latest campaign with several items being available for pre-order, which will be shipped from 23 February. It's runway show will also be shoppable from a multitude of platforms.

The exhibition at Makers House will be accompanied by workshops, events and acoustic performances.

Makers House is located at 1 Manette Street, London.

Photo credit: Burberry SS17 campaign, source: Burberry.com