Buy Raf Simons ‘duct tape’ for 200 dollars

Raf Simons' duct tape is now available to purchase online. The tape which is printed with the phrases ‘walk with me’ and ‘youth project’ in red featured in Simons’ New York Fashion Week Men's AW17 show. Styled as a belt to hold jackets together and accentuate the waist.

AW17 - LOOK 19/40. RAFSIMONS.COM A post shared by Raf Simons Official (@rafsimons) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Available at selected online retailers, the two different tapes are retailing at a staggering price of 200 dollars.

The household tape plays on a similar idea to Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga remake of Ikea’s FRAKTA bag. Will Simons’ tape spark the same reaction, with young people recreating the look in their own way? Perhaps without having to purchase the exact tape.