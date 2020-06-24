Canada Goose donates 20,000 scrubs to Mount Sinai Health System

The Canada Goose Response Program will give 20,000 general uniform scrubs to the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

This donation marks the first time Canada Goose's charitable arm has reached across borders. In March, the brand began providing medical gear across Canada. All eight of the brand's Canadian manufacturing facilities have reopened, with more than 750 employees working to manufacture approximately 100,000 units per week. Canada Goose expects to deliver 2 million units in total by October 2020.

“New York City has played an important role in the story of Canada Goose – the city and its people have embraced our brand. We’re proud to give back to New York and its healthcare workers as they continue their fight against COVID-19,” Dani Reiss, Canada Goose's president and CEO said in a statement.

The scrub donations will be distributed to healthcare workers across all eight Mount Sinai hospitals in the city.