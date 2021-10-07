Canada Goose enlists Romeo Beckham and Indigenous advocates for first footwear campaign

Outerwear brand Canada Goose has unveiled the Live in the Open campaign for its first footwear collection, starring Romeo Beckham and Indigenous representatives, Sarain Fox and Jordin Tootoo.

Its new shoe range, which was only unveiled recently, is the brands first footwear venture since its acquisition of Canadian footwear label Baffin, in 2018. The new line features two styles for men and women, designed to mirror that of its well-known outerwear pieces.

The Snow Mantra Boot, the shoe version of the parka, possesses a waterproof construction and is built to endure harsh weather conditions. A removable insulated lining moulds to the foot over time, with the label stating the shoe provides both comfort and practicality. Its second option, the Journey Boot, is inspired directly by the classic hiking boot. It aims to be an essential piece that offers flexibility and stabilisers.

Image: Canada Goose, Sarain Fox

“The launch of Canada Goose Footwear is one of the most significant milestones in our more than six-decade history,” said Dani Reiss, the president and CEO, in a statement. “We are bringing a completely new perspective to the category, balancing performance and luxury - which is the ultimate expression of our lifestyle brand.”

Each individual featured in the campaign was selected as a way to capture the specific storyline they represent. Romeo Beckham, the second son of famed footballer David Beckham, was selected as his career progresses towards professional football. Additionally, Indigenous artist Sarain Fox represents motherhood and the power of women, while former NFL star Jordin Tootoo’s storyline focuses on the definition of ‘home’ and the meaning it has to Indigenous people.

The Canada Goose Footwear collection is set to launch November 12, with both boot styles available throughout the 35 Canada Goose stores, globally, as well as online and select wholesale partners.