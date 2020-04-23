Capri Holdings announces new corporate social responsibility goals

Capri Holding listed new plans to promote environmental and social sustainability change, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The global luxury group, which owns Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, plans to focus its attention on issues such as material sourcing, greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste reduction, diversity and philanthropic giving.

Among other goals, the company aims to become 100 percent carbon neutral in its direct operations and to source 100 percent of energy for its owned and operated facilities from renewable sources by 2025. Also by this time, Capri Holdings wants to use only recyclable, compostable or recycled plastic in its packaging.

To achieve its goals, Capri Holdings has created a strategy with three main initiatives: "Our World: to focus on actions across the operations and supply chain, meant to significantly reduce its environmental impact, "Our Community" to foster a supportive, healthy, diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees and "Our Philanthropy" to connect its brands to those in need around the world.

“We are proud of the actions our company is taking to drive positive environmental and social change within our organization and our world,” said the company's chairman and CEO, John D. Idol, commented in a press release. “We recognize that as our company grows, so do our responsibilities, and welcome the opportunity to do more. We believe that sound environmental and social policies are both ethically correct and fiscally responsible. To that end, we are committed to improving the way we work in order to better the world in which we live.”