Cardi B signs deal with Reebok

Rapper Cardi B is on top of the world right now. Between her numerous certified gold and platinum singles and her becoming one of fashion's favorite people with designers like Christian Cowan, Michael Costello, and Dolce and Gabbana rushing to dress her, the world is her oyster right now. The latest jewel in this queen's crown is a deal with sneaker brand Reebok.

Cardi B will be promoting Reebok's Aztrek sneaker, a throwback silhouette from the nineties that retails for 100 dollars. She will also be promoting some of Reebok's apparel to her 35 million plus Instagram followers.

“For us, she really is emblematic of what our brand has done well over the years and that is to be bold, provocative and uninhibited,” said Matthew O’Toole, Reebok’s president, in a statement. “If we look at some of the things we’ve done with Allen Iverson or being the first to sign musicians, or more recently with Kerby [Jean-Raymond] of Pyer Moss, when we are at our best we are with people who are comfortable living out loud and Cardi fits that.”

Although further details of the deal are being kept under wraps,Cardi B is expected to take her partnership with Reebok even further. Could it be possible she might be taking a similar route that Rihanna did with Puma and her Fenty collection?

Cardi B is no stranger to fashion collaborations. She has one coming out with Fashion Nova on November 15, and she's also partnered with Steve Madden and Tom Ford.

The women's market has been major for Reebok, which is owned by Adidas, and they have begun pushing their women's products through the help of celebrity endorsements and deals. Recent brand ambassadors have included model and it girl Gigi Hadid, actor Gal Gadot, and pop star Ariana Grande.

The North American market is key for Reebok right now, with a 6 percent increase in sales seen for the region in the second quarter of 2018.

Given Cardi B's burning star power, she was the perfect choice for Reebok to bring on next. If Reebok is looking for a return on investment, she is known to deliver.