Carolina Herrera confirms attendance for NYFW

While most designers are opting out of NYFW, designer Carolina Herrera is sticking to the fashion capital. She will be showing her upcoming collection downtown in the Meatpacking District.

Her show will take place on February 13 at the new 25,000-square-foot location, varying from her usual residence on the Upper East Side. Herrera will showcase her fall collection at Skylight Clarkson Square in order to reflect a new message. According to WWD, the move further illustrates an “uptown-meets-downtown attitude.” Coming from three season that were showcased as the previous venue, it does reflect a new infusion of the two distinct parts of New York.

Since the establishment of her eponymous collection in 1981, Herrera has become an iconic designer for the fashion industry. Her first show was in New York at the Metropolitan Club. Due to her previous history with the city, it could be part of the reason of why she chose to stay on the East Coast instead of transition her show to Paris or Los Angeles, alongside designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Rodarte, and Proenza Schouler.