Sportswear brand New Balance has teamed up with luxury men’s apres sport fashion house, Casablanca to debut the new 327 silhouette.

Casablanca has brought its “luxury-meets-sport design philosophy” to the new sneaker, inspired by New Balance’s archive of 70’s runners, as well as pulling inspiration from Casablanca founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer’s rich duel French and Moroccan heritage.

The collection’s vibrant white and orange and green pops have been designed to "evoke the nostalgic hues of Moroccan oranges and crisp tennis uniforms”.

Commenting on working with New Balance, Tajer, said in a statement: “It’s an honour to partner with New Balance on this exciting new style as Casablanca’s first design collaboration.

“I know the brand works with few fashion houses so to be chosen to do this with a new silhouette is so special and unique for me. The design perfectly matches the aesthetic of Casablanca, it’s the ultimate leisure shoe.”

The New Balance 327 is a streamlined, stripped-back model that is a reimagining of heritage product, with a modern twist, and the Casablanca x New Balance iteration offers a white 70’s Italian sports automobile-inspired perforated leather upper for a sporty, luxurious design with suede vamp fangs and an enlarged leather ‘N’ logo done in classic Casablanca colourways. The sculpted sole unit and heel wrap offer a contemporary design element.

Joe Grondin, collaboration manager, New Balance, added: “With Casablanca, Charaf has been able to deliver a fresh, modern take on luxury and sport while still maintaining a strong sense of nostalgia. We wanted to convey a similar feeling with the introduction of the 327.

“The 327 has many classic features that take inspiration from our archives but is tweaked just enough to provide something new and exciting.”

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 first debuted at Paris Fashion Week and will be available in two colourways globally from April 4, and will retail for 150 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of New Balance/Casablanca