Casetify expands into travel with customisable luggage

Casetify, known for its smartphone accessories, has expanded into travel with a fully customisable, made-to-order premium luggage line available in North America and South Korea.

In a statement, Casetify said the expansion marks a “natural evolution for the brand,” leveraging its proven expertise in impact protection for travel gear while offering personalisation options beyond the traditional canvas as it looks to offer a “bold new perspective to the luxury travel category”.

Casetify Travel campaign image Credits: Casetify

Casetify Travel brings the brand’s signature ‘Bounce’ technology, known for its extreme protection and durability, to carry-on luggage. The ultra-lightweight carry-on weighs only 8.23 lbs and has been designed to maximise packing capacity while maintaining ultimate protection with a German-engineered Bayer’s Makrolon polycarbonate shell for superior durability and ‘Bounce bumpers’ on the corners to enhance impact absorption.

The hard-shell design also features Hinomoto Miraclent ball-bearing wheels, an aircraft-grade aluminium telescoping handle system, a puncture-resistant YKK double racquet coil zipper with integrated TSA-approved locks, and a built-in AirTag pocket to track your luggage.

In addition, Casetify states the luggage has also been rigorously tested, passing mileage, stair, trolley jerk, handle jerk, drop, and cold resistance tests to offer reassurance that the luggage can withstand the challenges of any journey.

Casetify Travel customisation campaign Credits: Casetify

The Bounce carry-on roller, priced from 399 US dollars, is available in three colourways: black, red, and blue, with custom Casetify embossing. The case has full-surface customisation capabilities with on-demand printing utilising a digital design visualisation platform featuring Casetify Dot Font, with 11 interchangeable font colours and six background colours, and Skyline Font, which has 11 colours ranging from neutrals to bold tones and pastels.

In addition to the luggage, Casetify Travel also offers a tech pack organiser and a packing cube set.

Casetify Travel campaign image Credits: Casetify

Wesley Ng, chief executive and co-founder of Casetify, said: “For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the art of protection and personalisation for tech devices, entering the travel category is a natural evolution that brings our signature Bounce technology and customisation platform to a new frontier.

“We’re not just launching luggage – we’re reimagining how the next generation of creative travellers protect and express themselves on the go.”

Founded in 2011 as an e-commerce platform for customisable phone cases, Casetify has sold over 20 million phone cases worldwide and is projecting 300 million US dollars in revenue for 2024.

Casetify Travel campaign image Credits: Casetify