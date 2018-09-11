Celine suspends e-commerce ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut

French luxury fashion house Celine, owned by the LVMH conglomerate, has suspended its e-commerce, launched just nine months ago. Those who visit the label’s website are greeted with a video of a truck bearing photos from Celine’s upcoming campaign.

Considering the brand has just unveiled a new logo and decided to remove the acute accent from the first “e” in its name , one can expect significant changes to the label’s website ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut in Paris on September 28. Slimane, former creative director at Saint Laurent Paris, was hired as Celine’s new artistic, creative and image director in February.

Popstar Lady Gaga may have given a preview of Celine’s new era . She was photographed in August while wearing a Celine handbag no one had ever seen before. The fashion house neither denied nor confirmed if the bag was part of Slimane’s Summer 2019 collection.

Photo: screenshot Celine.com