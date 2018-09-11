Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Celine suspends e-commerce ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut
FASHION

Celine suspends e-commerce ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut

Marjorie van Elven
|

French luxury fashion house Celine, owned by the LVMH conglomerate, has suspended its e-commerce, launched just nine months ago. Those who visit the label’s website are greeted with a video of a truck bearing photos from Celine’s upcoming campaign.

Celine suspends e-commerce ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut

Considering the brand has just unveiled a new logo and decided to remove the acute accent from the first “e” in its name, one can expect significant changes to the label’s website ahead of Hedi Slimane’s catwalk debut in Paris on September 28. Slimane, former creative director at Saint Laurent Paris, was hired as Celine’s new artistic, creative and image director in February.

Popstar Lady Gaga may have given a preview of Celine’s new era. She was photographed in August while wearing a Celine handbag no one had ever seen before. The fashion house neither denied nor confirmed if the bag was part of Slimane’s Summer 2019 collection.

Photo: screenshot Celine.com
hedi slimane LVMH Celine
 

Related news

More news

LATEST JOBS

 

Most read