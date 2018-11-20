Celine to stage its very first menswear show in January

When Hedi Slimane was announced as Celine’s new Creative Director, the French label also let the world know it would no longer restrict itself to womenswear. While the fashion designer did feature both women’s and men’s outfits on his catwalk debut during Paris Fashion Week, fashionistas around the world are still waiting for a show exclusively dedicated to menswear.

But it seems they will not have to wait much longer. According to several news sources, including Vogue, Celine has been in talks with France’s fashion governing body, the French Federation of Fashion and Haute Couture (Féderation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) to secure a spot on the official menswear runway calendar in January.

FashionUnited has contacted LVMH (Celine’s parent company) for comment, but no confirmation has been received as of yet.

Photos: Celine SS19, Catwalkpictures.com