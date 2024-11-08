CEO David Benayoun on launching Ana Luisa’s Voyager recycled gold collection

Over the years, there has been increasing consumer interest in solid gold jewelry, as rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, a shift to digital shopping, and a growing preference for personalized pieces drive global demand. The global gold jewelry market, estimated to be worth 206.6 billion dollars in 2023, is predicted to hit 304.2 billion dollars by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during this period, according to the 'Gold Jewelry - Global Strategic Business Report' from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Undergoing a significant transformation which is partially molded by shifting consumer preferences, the rise of more ethical and sustainable practices within the gold jewelry market has also become more notable. More and more brands, like DTC and Instagram favorite Ana Luisa, are accentuating the importance of responsible sourcing, the use of recycled gold, and building a more transparent supply chain, all of which are evident in their latest collection 'Voyager,' made from 100% recycled 10k solid gold. At the same time, Ana Luisa is also tapping into the growing preference for lightweight and minimalist designs among younger consumers, creating a versatile and understated collection, with stackable pieces like rings, personalized items, and more delicate necklaces and bracelets. Launching right in time for the holiday season, we spoke with the brand's co-founder and CEO, David Benayoun, to learn more about the brand's most ambitious collection launch to date, balancing affordability with sustainable design and how he leverages his background in luxury jewelry to make jewelry more accessible to a wider target audience.

What was the main point of inspiration behind this collection?

David Benayoun: “The Voyager Collection is all about venturing boldly into cosmic territory. It’s inspired by the beauty of space exploration - think planetary rings and distant galaxies but reimagined in the world of fine jewelry. We envisioned jewelry that feels like a snapshot of the future - pieces that are more than just accessories, they're wearable art. Every piece is crafted from recycled solid gold, so it's not only made to last forever but also to make you feel inspired and one-of-a-kind every time you wear it.”

As previously mentioned, the collection is made from 100% recycled solid gold. How do you ensure that recycled gold offers the same quality and durability as virgin gold?

David Benayoun: "At Ana Luisa, quality is paramount. We source our recycled solid gold from rigorously vetted vendors who undergo months of scrutiny to meet our standards. Each vendor is RJC-certified (Responsible Jewellery Council), ensuring responsible and sustainable practices at every stage. We don't just look for quality in the gold - we demand transparency in every single component that goes into our pieces.

With recycled gold, we get that same luxurious shine and durability as non-recycled gold, minus the mining. It’s a sustainability commitment that mirrors our dedication to accessible luxury. By blending transparency with exceptional quality, we give our customers a jewelry experience that is both beautiful and responsible.”

Were there any challenges that you faced in bringing the Voyager Collection to life?

David Benayoun: "Working with recycled solid gold and intricate textures was an exciting challenge that pushed our creativity to new levels. Every element, from the weight to the structure of each piece, was carefully optimized to achieve a refined, durable design that could still be accessible (our solid gold charms start at only 75 dollars). This collection is the result of over six months of dedication from the amazing team at Ana Luisa, and we are thrilled to share it with the world. Consumers can visit our Instagram for an immersive look into the full creative vision behind Voyager."

Can you share more details about the creative process behind designing the Voyager collection? How do you balance high-fashion inspiration with accessible pricing?

David Benayoun: “Creating high-end jewelry at an accessible price point is in Ana Luisa’s DNA. Since 2018, we’ve been committed to democratizing luxury jewelry, and every detail of The Voyager Collection reflects that ethos. The result is a collection that feels luxuriously exclusive yet is available to a wide audience, making it possible for people across 150+ countries to experience all that Ana Luisa has to offer. I’d also like to add that our commitment to affordability is underpinned by our own financial sustainability - Ana Luisa has remained profitable since our launch, making us one of the rare few brands to do so in the jewelry industry.”

How has your experience in luxury jewelry shaped your approach to launching this collection?

David Benayoun: “My experiences with iconic luxury brands like Ralph Lauren and Alexander Wang taught me the value of meticulous attention to detail, craftsmanship, and heritage. However, with Ana Luisa, we’ve reimagined luxury with a modern touch - our pieces are designed for a new generation of jewelry lovers who value sustainability, quality, and creativity in equal measure. Our design and launch process has been a thrilling journey, not only for our team but also for our community. Our regular drops mean that our loyal customers can experience our evolution up close, and with each launch, their feedback is a vital part of our growth.”

Lastly, how has Ana Luisa’s audience influenced the customizable and stackable nature of this collection, and what are you most excited for them to experience?

David Benayoun: "Whether in our flagship store in New York or online, our customers are our greatest inspiration. They've shown us, time and again, that they love the creativity and individuality of stacking jewelry and that insight played a pivotal role in shaping Voyager. With so much excitement around our fine jewelry line, we wanted to create something iconic for the holiday season. The charms and rings in this collection are all about versatility—they’re designed for mixing, matching, and making each look uniquely yours. We believe self-expression should be at the heart of every collection, and Voyager is all about capturing that. This is our most ambitious launch in solid gold yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The new Voyager collection from Ana Luisa is now available online at analuisa.com, with prices starting at 75 dollars.