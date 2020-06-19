CFDA announces another round of A Common Thread grant recipients

The CFDA and Vogue have announced the second round of recipients for the new A Common Thread grant. This round will distribute a total of 2,015,000 dollars.

Slightly more than half of the total donation will be divided among 36 fashion industry companies, which include 18 brands, 13 retailers, three factories, and two other businesses or organizations.

In addition to this, the CFDA and Vogue have announced a contribution of 1 million dollars to ICON 360, a new non-profit launched by Brandice Daniel of Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization will provide forgivable relief to designers of color who are pivoting their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global pandemic continues to impact the entire fashion industry, which needs our support now more than ever,” Tom Ford, CFDA chairman, commented in a statement “This second round of funding allows us to help additional brands, retailers, and factories through the severe challenges of this time. We are also incredibly pleased to be able to provide funding to the new ICON 360 grant program from Harlem’s Fashion Row, which supports designers of color and reinforces CFDA’s important work to create systemic change within our industry.”

The CFDA and Vogue launched A Common Thread in March to help provide relief to U.S. fashion businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic. The fund provides grants to all levels of the fashion ecosystem, including designers, retailers and factories.

A Common Thread has raised a total of 4.9 million dollars.

Image: CFDA