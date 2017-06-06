CFDA Awards: Raf Simons takes homes two prizes

The 2017 CFDA Awards took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in all of its fashionable glory. Celebrities, designers, editors and other fashion industry personnel gathered together as the best and the brightest in American fashion were honored.

Raf Simons made history last night, becoming only the second designer in history to win the CFDA Award for both Menswear Designer and Womenswear Designer of the Year. The first to do so was none other than Calvin Klein himself back in 1993.

Coach further cemented its status as an It brand when creative director Stuart Vevers took home the award for Accessory Designer of Year.

Recently minted Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia took home the Swarovski Rising Star Award. Kim and Garcia are also the design duo behind Monse.

In addition to the designers being honored, CFDA also recognized Rick Owens with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Demna Gvasalia as International Designer of the year. Several women were also recognized for their contributions to both the fashion industry women’s rights including the late Franca Sozzani, editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue, and Janelle Monae, Gloria Steinem and Cecile Richards, for their contributions to the women’s march.

The event also drew attention to the lack of major female designers, acknowledging how change has been slow and steady. Hopefully the industry will work on building the next generation of Diane von Furstenburg's with the conversation becoming a bigger one.

Photo: via Raf Simons Facebook Page