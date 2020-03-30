CFDA cancels NYFW: Resort 2021, postpones Men's Day

New York Fashion Week's resort programming has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFDA has decided to cancel all presentations scheduled under its official calendar, which had been planned for early June.

"The decision was based on the current global situation, the ongoing uncertainty regarding its impact on retailers and their open-to-buys, and designers’ challenges in producing collections at this moment," the CFDA wrote in a statement.

The Council is also urging designers not to show their Resort Spring 2021 collections independently. It has not shared any plans of publishing a resort schedule for a later date.

Similarly, New York Men’s Day, Liberty Fairs and PROJECT will postpone June men’s fashion shows. The CFDA is working with the tradeshows to plan for future dates.