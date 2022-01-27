CFDA launches new interim membership tier

Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a new tier of its Interim Membership, revealing the 22 members invited by the organisation to join for a limited three-year period.

The new tier was developed as a pipeline into the full CFDA membership, aimed at noteworthy designers who have been building their business up from one to five years. It intends to create opportunities for emerging designers across America.

Interim membership fees will be waived for the first year in consideration of the companies’ emerging status, which often comes with limited financial resources. The expense will also be reduced for years two or three.

Next to CFDA membership benefits, associates will have access to exclusive business guidance and support, as well as individual mentoring and industry introductions. They will have no voting rights but will be invited to membership meetings.

In a statement, CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb, said: “There is a vast pool of young talent that is contributing to the creative conversation in American fashion. Often, these designers are underrepresented and underfunded, and they are challenged to fulfil their brands’ potential because they lack institutional support.

“By opening CFDA’s resources and network to the Interim members, we are embracing this creative class and advancing their opportunity for success.”

Nicole Benefield, Emma Gage from Melke, Snow Xue Gao and Nicole Muhammad of Sew Elevated are among the interim members selected by the CFDA.