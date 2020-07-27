CFDA to launch new digital platform, Runway360

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is launching a new digital platform to help American designers showcase their collections amid continued disruption to the industry caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Runway360 allows designers to create their own modular, customizable pages that can support AR/VR, 360-degree capabilities, live video streams, e-commerce extensions, consumer shopping features, and social media integrations. Designers will also be able to use the platform to host virtual press conferences and present press kits.

The platform is being developed by New York-based multidisciplinary design studio DE-YAN and its launch will coincide with the start of New York Fashion Week in September.

The CFDA describes it as a “seasonless” platform that will “serve as a permanent fixture and main destination at any time of the year for consumers, press, trade, and retailers from around the world to explore and engage with collections from American fashion designers”.

“This transformational time in fashion requires innovative business tools,” Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. “The CFDA is proud to launch Runway360 and champion the talent of our members and our industry.

“Runway360 is more than a response to social distancing and restricted travel. The digital platform will help designers faced with short term needs caused by Covid-19 and support future market weeks including live fashion shows.”