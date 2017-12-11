Chambre Synicale announces additions to Paris Men's Fashion Week

While dates and times are still being figured out, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has released the latest additions to the calendar for Paris Men's Fashion Week. Earlier today, FashionUnited announced : that Vetements would be added to the calendar , but numerous more additions have been made.

France’s Nïuku, Germany’s GmbH and Britain’s Dunhill London will all be joining the calendar for Paris Men's Fashion Week. Dunhill previously showed on their home turf of London under new creative director Mark Weston, but now they are flexing their muscle in other markets.

Palomo Spain, the brand known for their genderless apparel and dressing Beyoncé for the reveal photo of her twins, will also be showing at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Virgil Abloh's Off-White will be returning to the calendar after showing in Florence last June as part of Pitti Uomo. In addition, Acne Studios will be making a return.

Many up-and-coming brands and designers will be opting for a presentation format. Those include Myar, Takahiromiyashita the Soloist, Arthur Avellano, Ambush, Amiri, Editions M.R, Nicolas Andreas Taralis, Sadak, Undercover and Yang Li.

Paris Men's Fashion Week will run from January 17 to 21. The official calendar will be released in the coming weeks.

photo: via Alfred Dunhill Facebook page