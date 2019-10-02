Champion announces limited edition Dr. Seuss-themed capsule

Champion's latest collaboration takes a turn toward the whimsical side. The athletic apparel brand has launched a limited edition capsule collection made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, an entertainment company focused on protecting the legacy of historical children's author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s, popularly known as Dr. Seuss.

With the collaboration, Champion brings the nostalgia of Dr. Seuss books into clothing through graphic prints of recognizable Dr. Seuss illustrations accompanying the brand's own logo. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, joggers and tops for men and women, ranging in price from 35 to 80 dollars.

The collection is currently available at Champion’s six retail stores and its e-commerce site. It will also be available in select PacSun stores beginning later this month.

“We are excited to partner with a renowned brand like Dr. Seuss as consumers continue to look to Champion for unexpected, yet culturally relevant, capsule collections,” David Robertson, Champion's director of brand marketing, said in a statement.

“With Champion’s timeless pieces combined with embroidery and patches of beloved Dr. Seuss characters, we look forward to seeing how consumers of all ages embrace the collection. Our goal with each new collaboration is to consistently provide top quality, comfortable products inspired by like-minded brands that both surprise and delight.”

Images: Champion.com