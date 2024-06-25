Champion brings Creators Programme to UK

Sportswear brand Champion is expanding the reach of its Creators Programme, with the company now set to bring the initiative to the UK market.

Initially launching in 2023, Champion’s Creators Programme was first linked to the brand’s global ‘Champion What Moves You’ campaign, with which it shared the mission of supporting and promoting next generation talents, from rappers to athletes to activists.

Now, the brand is looking to expand on both the concept and the markets it reaches, bringing the initiative to the UK, alongside both the US and Australia.

In a release, Champion’s group product and marketing director of the EMEA region, Chris Haggarty, said: “Champion’s unique cultural versatility throughout our history resonates with so many people.

“To be able to work with UK creators, each with their own unique perspective on the world is a real privilege. We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to Champion garments.”

Through the programme, 50,000 dollars will be allocated across a selection of global creatives whose proposed projects should exhibit innovation, community impact, scale and creativity. Applications can be made through a dedicated website and will remain open until July 16.