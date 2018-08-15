Champion introduces footwear

Champion is best known for their sweatpants and hoodies, but now they are branching out into the footwear market. The 100-year-old brand has built a strong reputation for itself, and after all these years of being a go-to for sportswear, footwear was obviously the next logical step. The brand has released some new high-top kicks that have that whole sneaker-sock look made popular by Balenciaga.

The new Champion "Rally" sneaker features the reverse weave knit made popular by the brand's sweatshirts. The shoes were designed with the same flexibility and mobility of the sweatshirts in mind to be a great complement to those who've been wearing Champion's clothes for years.

The shoes also feature details like webbing pull-loops, a textured rubber outsole, and a bonded trim finish at the toe. In the spirit of logomania, the shoe features three C logos, an embroidered terry cloth one, and one each on the midsole and heel.

The sneakers are very on brand with Champion's athletic vibe too. Like most things the brand offers, this one doesn't break the bank and comes at an accessible price tag of 125 dollars. The sneakers are now available on Ssense.com.