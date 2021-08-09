Champion releases second Muhammad Ali collection

Athletic sportswear brand Champion has released the second drop of its limited-edition Muhammad Ali Collection.

Pieces in the collection have been designed to represent the infamous boxing star’s ethos that he held with him through his gold medal win during the 1960’s Olympic Games in Rome. Each design features details inspired by the location and team uniforms of that year’s event, with both men and women’s collections crafted with quality fabrics and unique athletic accents.

Round two of the collaboration launched with a boxing-inspired campaign video highlighting a selection of some of the items on offer. The pieces range from graphic t-shirts to bike shorts to a special satin boxing robe each holding an essence of the boxing legend. Items also boast legendary quotes by Ali himself, including: “I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.”

“Muhammad Ali was an artist in the ring and a champion of the people outside of it, inspiring his fans across the globe to be their very best,” said Jon Ram, president of global activewear for HanesBrands, in a statement. “The second drop in this collection allows everyone, from professional athletes to backyard sports enthusiasts and culture curators, to truly be their own Champion by finding the joy in dressing for self-expression and feeling confident while being comfortable.”

The third drop in the collaboration is set to release later this year, with several more capsule collections coming in 2022. The current set can be bought through Champion’s e-commerce site and is also being distributed to retail stores on a global scale.

Champion is celebrating the release of the collection with a donation to the Muhammad Ali Centre based in Kentucky. The non-profit museum and cultural centre, founded in 2005, pays homage to the boxing star, whose legacy that extended beyond boxing made him one of the most beloved athletes of all time.