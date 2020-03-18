Chanel cancels cruise show in Capri

Chanel has cancelled another show due to Covid-19.

The French luxury brand announced Tuesday it would no longer go ahead with its cruise show which was scheduled for 7 May in Capri as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

The label said it is considering alternative ways to present its collection at a later date and in a different format.

“Chanel has made the decision not to present its 2020/21 cruise show as initially imagined in Capri on 7 May, 2020, the health and well-being of our teams and our guests being our main concern,” the fashion house said in a statement.

“Chanel is closely monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic in order to ensure the protection of all its teams as well as its partners and customers around the world, and has put in place all the necessary preventive measures in accordance with the recommendations of local and global health authorities.

“This situation, which is quickly evolving, requires a precise approach that takes into account local regulations, and Chanel is fully committed to protect each employee and partner everywhere the company operates.”

Similarly the brand announced in February it had cancelled its Métiers d'Art show in China, scheduled for May, for the same reason.