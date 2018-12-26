Chanel couture show subject of new documentary

The Chanel runway presentations are always a highlight of Paris fashion weeks. The luxurious clothes, the décor, the production and top model casting make it one of the most anticipated shows each season.

Now the subject of a new documentary, Chanel’s spring summer 2018 haute couture show will be featured in one of the episodes in the new series “7 Days Out,” by director Andrew Rossi.

The episode will feature the exhaustive preparations behind its catwalk spectacle, giving viewers a front row seat to the emotional roller coaster that precedes a runway show, from the pressure facing the atelier seamstresses, to the final fittings and construction of its elaborate set at the Grand Palais.

The documentary also features interviews with creative director Karl Lagerfeld, creative consultant Amanda Harlech, Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan and other personalities.

As part of the series, director Andrew Rossi focused on the seven days before six major events, including the Kentucky Derby and the reopening of restaurant Eleven Madison Park.

photo credit: Chanel couture show, source Chanel website