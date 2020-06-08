Chanel presents Cruise 2020/21 collection online

In what is yet another sign of the times, french luxury label Chanel has gone online to present its Cruise 2020/21 collection.

Entitled ‘Balade en Méditerranée’, the show was originally slated for 7 May in Capri, Italy, before being cancelled in March due to ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic.

“Initially I had Capri in mind, where the show was supposed to take place, but didn’t happen in the end because of lockdown,” said the label’s creative director and successor of Karl Lagerfeld, Virginie Viard, in a statement. “So we had to adapt: not only did we decide to use fabrics that we already had, but the collection, more generally, evolved towards a trip around the Mediterranean…The islands, the scent of the eucalyptus, the pink shades of the bougainvillea.”

Chanel presents first collection since the Covid-19 outbreak

The collection has been conceived as “a wardrobe that can be carried in a little suitcase on wheels, a shopper and an embroidered handbag”, comprising easy to wear, multipurpose items like long skirts which can be transformed into strapless dresses and long jackets in black chiffon which can be worn over a triangle bikini in the day or with an embroidered bandeau top and jeans at night.

Other highlights include dresses in fine transparent lamé, wraparound dresses and skirts, bougainvillea pink illuminated suits in leather, and the label’s iconic tweed suits reimagined with more fluidity.

It is the latest in a growing list of fashion events to go digital in light of current global conditions. Shanghai Fashion Week and denim trade fair Kingpins have already debuted their digitial alternatives to traditionally physical shows.