Chanel to stage Métiers d'Art show without audience

With France on lockdown, the show must still go on. Chanel is going to stage its Métiers d’Art show next month, but rather than its usual lucky list of guests the show will be audience free.

Instead it will be filmed on December 1 at the Chateau de Chenonceau in France’s Loire Valley. It will be streamed online December 3.

In the past, Chanel has chosen many international locations to debuts its Métiers d’Art show, which showcases the finest in Chanel’s craftsmanship from top suppliers, in cities like New York and Moscow. However, due to coronavirus that has made any hope for international fashion shows or travel next to impossible.

France’s lockdown is set to expire on December 1, but daily coronavirus cases are still quite high at 21,150. It is possible the lockdown could be extended, and all non-essential retail is still closed.