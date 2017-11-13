Charlotte Olympia launches limited edition collection with Zaha Hadid Design

London - British designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal has launched a two-piece limited edition collection in tribute to the late architect, Zaha Hadid.

Consisting of a platform wedge and a clutch bag, both items feature fluid forms in perspex with rose gold metal accents, which echo the hallmarks of the renowned architect work. Next to these two pieces, Charlotte Olympia has also created special packaging for the items which reflect the sculptural qualities of the designs.

Charlotte Olympia Dellal first met Zaha Hadid in 2015, and the two agreed to collaborate on a collection at the time. However, the collection was halted with Hadid passing in March 2016. But Zaha Hadid Design and the British footwear designer decided to continue with the collection and together have meticulously created the items Hadid had originally envisioned.

“Zaha Hadid was a phenomenal person to have known and her work and aesthetic are constant sources of inspiration for me," said Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Founder and Creative Director of Charlotte Olympia. "It was an honour and privilege to have worked with her and to continue working with her fantastic team on this dream collaboration.”

“We are always delighted to work with clients who share our passion for bold design and pristine craftsmanship. Charlotte Olympia and her team have masterfully translated our ideas into reality in two fantastic pieces of superb quality," added Maha Kutay, Director of Zaha Hadid Design.

The two-piece collection is set to launch exclusively at Charlotte Olympia retail stores and online at www.charlotteolympia.com on November 21. The shoes will retail for 1,600 pounds and the clutch bag for 2,600 pounds. To mark the launch of the limited edition collection, a reception is set to take place at Christie's on November 21, where the designer will participate in a panel discussion.

She will also be presented at Charlotte Olympia's Brompton Cross store on November 22 to sign the purchased limited edition designs.

Photos: Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia