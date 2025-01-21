Children’s FW25 buyer’s guide: Key items including outerwear, dresses and pants

Girl’s Key Items

Held twice a year in Florence, Italy, the Pitti Bimbo trade fair is considered to be the gold standard for the children’s clothing markets, and the trends on display there set the tone for the season. On January 22 and 23, 2025, Pitti Bimbo will mark its 100th edition with exhibitors showing their lines for fw25. Overall, from 60’s mod, 70’s boho and 80’s athleticwear, retro themes will most likely play out this season. The following looks are key items we can expect to see.In outerwear, the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend still influencing adult collections has extended to the girl’s market for fw25. Look for structured wool coats, single or double-breasted, and in a variety of colors. Embellishments include tortoiseshell or metal buttons, patch and flap pockets, contrast trim and Peter Pan collarsLook for plaids and checks, which are both key patterns for fw25. Styles include both empire and dropped waists, Peter Pan and ruffled collars and velvet trims for dresses, straight legged pants and blouses with yolks.Puffer coats and jackets continue to trend. Look for a variety of styles including waist-length, long line and vests. Brightly colored nylon is the norm but other fabrics like padded denim work too.Look for soft, stretchy leggings in a variety of prints for fw25. Manufacturers are using the latest technology to produce fabrics that are fast-drying, like Everlux, or sweat-wicking like Luxtreme.Since the end of the pandemic, children’s parties have become more lavish, as have the outfits worn by attendees. For fw25, look for short dresses with an empire waist in brightly colored satin, rendered in brightly colored or iridescent satin. Embellishment is key, including feathers, ruffles, fringing and appliques.The western theme is still going strong and dresses get rendered in rugged fabrics like denim and heavy cotton. Embellishments include prairie details such as ruffles, and embroideries.Just like the versions worn by US firefighters, these jackets have a waxed or oiled canvas outer shell, collars and cuffs are in contrast colored corduroy and the fastenings are authentic metal snap hook closures.Look for fleece jackets and vests with a soft ‘teddy’ texture, constructed to lie on top of multiple layers. Bindings and drawstrings add a pop of contrast color.The retro look wool baseball jacket is a key item in the fw25 boy’s market. Look for leather sleeves, badges and embroideries, ribbed collars and cuffs and other color-blocked and striped details.Pants with utility details will continue to trend for fw25. Look for stone-washed denim, corduroy, colorful cotton canvas and camouflage prints for straight-leg styles. Details include cargo and bellows pockets.This season, look for the all-in-one utility-look boiler suit, rendered in rugged materials like denim and heavy cotton. Details include patch pockets, waist definition and contrast stitching.Basic sweatshirts get an upgrade this season, rendered in organic or recycled cotton, designers use a variety of details to offer newness. This includes color blocks, contrast drawstrings, kangaroo pockets and brand logo placements. Often shown in sets that include matching sweatpants.For party time, look for jackets that take their cue from the Tyrol region. Rendered in wool, features include a stand-up collar, metal ‘coin’ buttons and a velvet contrast trim.