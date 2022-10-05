Christian Louboutin to launch kids and pet lines

Luxury footwear and accessories brand Christian Louboutin is launching LoubiFamily, a brand-new product category designed to cater for every member of the family, from adults to kids and beloved pets.

Launching for autumn/winter 2022, LoubiFamily will be highlighted with a unique store concept that will debut in London, New York, and Shanghai in early November and online before rolling out worldwide. The concept will showcase the LoubiFamily universe with specially designed cartoon superheroes, bold primary colours, whimsical furniture, and geometric shapes, explained the luxury footwear brand.

Christian Louboutin will also highlight its family-focused offering with its own flagship in Paris, with doors expected to open in 2023. The opening is being described by the brand as a “one-of-a-kind universe" that "promises to be a hit with the entire family”.

Image: Christian Louboutin

Commenting on the launch, Christian Louboutin said in a statement: “The idea for LoubiFamily was born during lockdown. For the first time in a long time, I got the chance to spend several months in the same place with my closest friends, my daughters and our dog. I wanted to explore the idea of adulthood for children and childhood for adults, transposing fabrics and colours and playing with details.”

Christian Louboutin launching LoubiFamily range offering pieces for kids and pets

The LoubiFamily collection for kids, adults and pets will feature cartoon superheroes - Superloubi, Wonderloubi, and Pilou the Lemur, which represent the designer’s imaginary childhood world of adventure and excitement.

These playful characters are featured on the kid’s Super Loubi sneaker, styled after the Fun Louis sneakers, available in Loubi red, and the Comics print, complete with a neoprene superhero cap on the heel for tiny tots. While the FunnyTo sneakers have oversized zip pullers and a Velcro opening hidden under the laces.

Other highlights include mother and daughter mini-me moments with the Melodie Chick ballet pump featuring the Hot Chick’s cut-out topline. This ballerina style comes in red, patent black and three shades of nudes and features a Loubi red non-slip rubber sole and an elasticated snap button strap.

For dressier occasions, the Melodie Strass offers a junior take on the Maison’s Follies Strass pump with a strass degrade on a sheer mesh upper and comes in a variety of colours and fabrics.

Image: Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin to open LoubiFamily pop-ups in London and New York and a flagship in Paris

The LoubiFamily collection is also pushing the concept of adulthood imitating childhood even further with its Maxi Me & Mini Me capsule, featuring kids’ shoes designed for adults. Both versions of the Toy Toy feature childishly oversized laces and eyelets to play with proportions while mixed materials in bright primary colours seem to come straight from a child’s imagination.

Alongside the footwear, Christian Louboutin has also crafted a range of collars, leashes and harnesses for dogs with either signature Caraspikes or ‘Louboutin’ engraved Loubi red rubber detailing. The French label has also created a dog toy in the shape of its spiked sneakers and a pet waste bag purse.

Christian Louboutin’s LoubiFamily launches in November.

