Christie's Aucitioning House of Gucci costumes

Father, son, House of Gucci, and Christie’s Auction House. Ever since the fashion industry began roaring at the announcement of the House of Gucci movie, the talk of the own aside from the acting performances has been the costumes. Now, fans can actually stand a chance at dressing like the film’s stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver if their bid is high enough.

Christie’s Auction House auctioning Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s ski outfits from House of Gucci

Christie’s Auction House is auctioning off the stars ski looks with proceeds going to the European Leukodystrophies Association. Gaga’s look for auction includes a vintage Paolo Gucci jacket, vintage Gucci belt, black turtleneck, vintage gold and pearl costume jewelry, and a vintage faux fox fur hat. Driver’s look includes a bespoke white ski suit, a white wool sweater, and Sorel boots.

The bid for Driver’s costume starts at 2000 euros while Gaga’s starts at 4000 euros. The looks are estimated to eventually go for 10,000 euros. The auction is open now until December 14.

In a statement Cécile Verdier, president of Christie’s France, said, “It is with great pleasure that we have committed to support ELA’s very first charity sale, running on our online platform until 14 December. On offer are 18 exquisite lots, including costumes from the film House of Gucci – all proceeds will support research into leukodystrophy, in order to put an end to this disease that affects children and mothers.”