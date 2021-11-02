Coach releases holiday campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan

Coach has announced its Give a Little Love campaign for the holiday season, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan and an extended cast of Coach Family.

Aiming to capture the warmth and spirit associated with the holiday season, The Give A Little Love campaign was photographed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

The Coach Family celebrities featured include Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Rickey Thompson, Quen Blackwell, Quincy, Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi and Barbie Ferreira. Various family members and friends are also photographed alongside them.

The campaign photographs of Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan was taken by Renell Modrano.

Also being released is a holiday episode of Coach TV, containing vignettes which use classic holiday film, television and music pop culture references as its inspiration. The episode was prompted by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers’ “vision of heritage reimagined for the next generation”.

A special appearance will be made in the Coach TV episode by Lopez, featuring a throwback from Lopez’s iconic 2002 All I Have music video. In an updated scene, Lopez will be shown in the same place where she once carried an armful of Coach Signature monogram bags down a snowy New York City street, nearly 20 years ago.

The campaign will focus on the house’s Studio bag in Signature, and Coach Quilties in metallic leather.

Other vignettes within the episode will include Coach Actually, directed by Carlotti and featuring the voice of Catherine O’Hara, as well as Coach Alone and Coach Matters. The episode was created in collaboration with writer and director Amber Schaefer. Also included are infomercials directed by Danielle Aphrodite Nemet, starring Bob the Drag Queen.