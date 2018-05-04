Coachella Festival Street Style Overview

Trendstop's street style team kick off the summer festival season with the latest looks from influential music and contemporary arts festival, Coachella. Held over two weekends, the globally renowned event continues to attract a host of legendry line-up with this year's headliners including Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem. With surprise performances from Jay Z, Solange Knowles and her former Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé continued to cement her fashion icon status. A stage wardrobe courtesy of Balmain's Olivier Rousteing and stylist Marni Senofonte saw her set punctuated by statement cropped varsity sweatshirts, a heavily gem-encrusted bodysuit and a Nefertiti-inspired Egyptian cloak and headdress combo that will inevitably be informing the fast-fashion market into SS18 and beyond. Our dedicated street style and festival reports analyse and evaluate the commercial value and longevity of the latest trends, giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three of the key trends from Coachella. Vintage Lace feminises classic festival layering pieces while The Bralet Crop Top gives a lingerie feel to separates and co-ord sets. The Wire Frame Rework takes classic eyewear styles in a contemporary direction with new constructions and altered silhouettes.

Vintage Lace

Vintage lace lends summer's sheer fabrications a romantic vibe. Doily-esque patterns and gold accented burn-out effects come in antique tones bringing an elegant, ultra-feminine appeal to festival layering. Denim separates and rugged leather accessories create a contrast, adding a tough edge to a delicately pretty aesthetic.

The Bralet Crop Top

A key piece for festival season, the bralet crop-top updates the 90s underwear-as-outerwear trend. Low cut V-necks are counteracted by longer-line bodies that cover the ribcage, worn as a contrasting separate or with coordinating print/embellished shorts and skirts.

Wire Frame Rework

Wire framed sunnies are given a contemporary makeover with new frame shapes and constructions. Statement bridge bars cut across cat eye and aviator styles creating a 3D effect while retro Lennon lenses are updated with double layered wire surrounds.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: all Coachella 2018.