Cole Haan launches work-to-play sneaker

Cole Haan is trying its hand in transition-focused footwear. The New York-based shoe company announced today the launch of its latest product, a dual-gender sneaker that encompasses both casual styling and the performance quality of athletic trainers.

Called the ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer, this new shoe is intended for use both in day-to-day work wear and physical workouts, designed with a style that allows a seamless transition.

"Our customers are on the go more than ever and this shoe fits so easily into their schedules," said Cole Haan's CMO and GM of Business Development, David Maddocks, in a statement. "The shoes were made to support the everyday, active lives of our extraordinary consumers and provide seamless transition from work to workout and more. It's the one shoe you need to pack on that next business trip or long weekend."

The ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer is available in both men's and women's sizing for 220 dollars. Each features a leather heel chassis that provides 360-degree support. Other elements, such as its energy foam and breathable upper material, were included to ensure comfort and performance ability.