Colombiamoda to take on Miami Swim Week

Colombiamoda, Colombia's fashion week, will land in the US and for the first time is to be presented within the framework of Miami Swim Week 2024, according to a press release.

Inexmoda, organiser of Colombiamoda, in alliance with Paraiso, will be part of this new edition of the swimwear-centred fashion week, which is held annually in Miami. The initiative is part of its internationalisation strategy and the possibility of generating new business opportunities for both countries.

Colombiamoda arrives in Miami Swim Week Credits: Inexmoda

"Under the leadership of Inexmoda, Colombiamoda is positioning itself as an event of global relevance by bringing its characteristic charm to Miami. This "Opening" of what will be Colombiamoda in the US, not only celebrates Colombian fashion, but also strengthens the ties between Colombia and the US, highlighting the creativity and innovation that characterise the Colombian fashion system," said the statement issued by the organisation.

Nine Colombian brands (Be Surreal, Piel Canela, Champlevé, Acquerello, Coco Blanco, Bless, Zelma, Rosa Pistacho and Wanitta) that have participated in transformation projects will be presented on 31 May and will also be exhibiting their products in the Wanitta shop in Miami's Wynwood district. After an initial launch, this "corner" of Colombian talent will be open to the public for two months, offering some of the highlights of Colombian fashion.

"With the arrival of Colombiamoda in Miami, we reaffirm the importance of the internationalisation of Colombian brands and the conquest of new markets through their differentiated value offer. For this edition of the fair, we want to tell the world about our capabilities and what we are for the global fashion industry, highlighting the talent of our designers and their clothing proposals with a Colombian author's stamp. Both Medellín - Colombiamoda's host city - and Miami are, today, creative districts and epicentres of fashion, art and culture on the American continent," explained Sebastián Díez, executive president of Inexmoda.

Pasarela Avon Credits: Inexmoda

Facts and figures

With sales exceeding 418 billion dollars, the US represents around 23 percent of the global fashion market. In addition, the country's e-commerce penetration, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of total apparel and footwear sales, offers significant opportunities for brands seeking internationalisation.

"Our goal is to highlight areas where fashion finds its creative inspiration and forms of experimentation. Colombia is becoming one of the most interesting and fastest growing places for fashion and creativity in swimwear and resort wear. To open the doors for these brands to enter the US market, we decided to start a special collaboration with Inexmoda - Colombiamoda within the global platform of Paraiso Miami Swim Week," said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, co-founder and creative director of Paraiso Miami Swim Week.