Copenhagen Fashion Summit cancelled due to coronavirus

The Copenhagen Fashion Summit, the annual gathering of the global fashion elite to discuss the critical environmental, social and ethical issues facing our industry and planet, has been cancelled.

In a statement from the Global Fashion Agenda, the summit has been postponed from May to October in light of the growing public health concerns around COVID-19.

“While this was certainly a difficult decision, we believe it is the only responsible and sensible thing to do, taking the global health uncertainties and authority recommendations into consideration. The health and safety of everyone on our team, including the numerous participants who come from across the globe to Copenhagen each May to convene and advance sustainability in fashion, is our first priority.”

“This is a precarious situation, rife with numerous challenges, but I’m confident that together we can remain positive even in the face of such uncertainty,” said Eva Kruse, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda. “In the past couple of days, we have been in touch with many of our key stakeholders and it has been amazing to experience the understanding, flexibility and support from everyone. The feeling of solidarity in our industry has been striking and our commitment to making the fashion industry more sustainable has not wavered.”

The 2020 Summit will take place on 12-13 October at the Copenhagen Concert Hall – delivering a similar high-level programme speakers, in-depth conversations and opportunities to meet the world’s leading sustainable solution providers and to network with other visionary industry peers.

