Copenhagen Fashion Week: 4 trends for F/W 21

Before New York Fashion Week FW21 takes place in mid-February, Scandinavia showed impressive force, with Copenhagen Fashion Week taking place from February 3-5.

More than 30 fashion labels presented their new collections in a digital format. In addition to the presentations for FW21, there were talk shows, the H&M Studio fashion show, and the new sustainability competition from Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando which Swedish fashion label House of Dagmar won.

Sustainability was the buzzword for Copenhagen Fashion Week, which published its first sustainability report. Fashion week is all about the freshest style and trends, so FashionUnited has summarized the best.

Patent Leather

If you think that patent leather only belongs in the Berlin party scene - instead of on the catwalk - the Copenhagen Fashion Week teaches you better. Shiny or matte, printed or bold, leather ruled the runway, appearing at almost every show in all shapes, colors, and cuts. Whether it was a two or three-piece suit at Gestuz and Arttu Åfeldt, or as a short-sleeved dress at Ganni and Nynne. For men, leather was used as statement trousers in Samsøe Samsøe. In short, leather is a must for FW21 - vegan if possible!

Photos: Ganni, Samsøe Samsøe, Gestuz, Nynne (from left to right via Copenhagen Fashion Week)

The glimmer of hope

Glitter shined on the catwalk, forming a ray of light through the cold season. Whether sequins were incorporated into the fabric to create an eye-catching moment, or delicately applied as little beads and stones, each garment sparkled, shined, and shimmered in the light creating a little bit of optimism during these difficult times.

The designers produced outfits that couldn't be more different: The Danish label Rotate opted for a glittering purple dress with a high slit cutout and wide sleeves that screamed disco. Opposed to this was a robe by the "Swedish School of Textiles" graduate Kristian David. He presented his collection as a finalist in the Designers' Nest design competition, which focuses on fashion graduates from Nordic countries, while his Middle Eastern roots-inspired the looks.

Photos: Rotate, Malaikaraiss, Elina Äärelä, Kristian David (from left to right via Copenhagen Fashion Week)

The modern sweater vest

The sweater vest has appeared on professors and intellectual types throughout time and now gets a fashionable redesign for FW21. While one of the most common patterns on a sweater vest is argyle or classic checks, designers this season have taken a new direction by creating a more untypical pattern.

Ganni, Henrik Vibskov, and Baum und Pferdgarten rely on bright pieces with vibrant colors and all-over prints with fun motifs. Lovechild 1979, creates a belted look to add definition, shape, and sophistication to the outfit. If prints are perhaps a bit too much of a good thing, Samsøe Samsøe offers a more straightforward model in mustard yellow. Whatever the case, sweater vests are making a big splash this season on the catwalk and social media, with many influencers already sporting the trend.

Photos: Ganni, Henrik Vibskov, Lovechild 1979 ,Baum und Pferdgarten (from left to right via Copenhagen Fashion Week)

The Puffer transformation

Already a wardrobe staple for many, the puffer jacket or down jacket is back in new and exciting ways. Birgitte Raben gives the puffer jacket removable sleeves for her brand Rabens Saloner and uses the material for accessories like gloves and hoods.

The Copenhagen label Remain combines faux leather with a knee-length puffer coat, giving it a vinyl touch mixed with a dark hue. The coat gives off a cool-girl vibe and is paired with a belt, tightening the waistline adding to the aesthetic.

Idallina Friman goes one step further. The Designers' Nest finalist creates a kind of outerwear couture in which windbreakers meet puffed sleeves, and the down material is displayed as if it were the bottom part of a wedding dress. The brand Rains, collection shows puffer jackets in all lengths - everything from crop-top vests to long coats graces the runway.

Photos: Rabens Saloner, Remains, Idallina Friman (from left to right via Copenhagen Fashion Week)

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English by Tess Stenzel.

Main photo credit: Rabens Saloner HW21 via Copenhagen Fashion Week