Copenhagen fashion week SS22 highlights

Designers at Copenhagen’s SS22 outing set about tackling key issues facing the fashion industry in a quiet, understated way yet impactful way. Sustainability was high on the agenda as collection themes commented on climate change as designer’s sought to minimise their carbon footprints through smaller collections incorporating recycled and natural materials. Longevity was also a topic of conversation with a heightened focus on maximising the wearability and practicality of beautiful pieces that can last a lifetime.

By Malene Birger

A blending of signature minimalism and subtle bohemian influences, the Malene Birger SS22 offering supplied a considered selection of fluid, languid silhouettes rendered in soothing tones and natural textures. Taking references from the previous season’s cosy-focused collection, tactility was key. Here, rough and raw met smooth and sleek, as sculptural leathers were layered with raffia and linen in a calming palette of beige, cream and rust.

Rodebjer

Fashion for real life outside of lockdown was the premise for Carin Rodebjer’s collection. Gentle watercolour prints, patterns and super-soft textures were teamed with hints of military detailing and tough leather lending a subtle utilitarian practicality. Sustainability was also at the forefront of the designer’s mind with recycled leather making up the biker jackets and reusing past materials and designs from previous collections.

Rains

The outerwear label reimagined the runway show for SS22 with an audio-visual concept filmed on the streets of Copenhagen. ‘Come Rain, Come Shine’ explored the unpredictability of the climate, a pertinent message in current times, and how the climate's unruly behaviour is also a metaphor for life in general. Outerwear and apparel were lightweight, able to transition between different weather conditions, and accompanied by bags and accessories in their signature waterproof materials.

