Coronavirus postpones Amazon Prime Day

Amazon might have seen a surge in sales with America restricted to only shopping at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to corona the e-commerce giant has been forced to postpone Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day is Amazon's two day sales extravaganza that is one of the biggest money making days for the company. While the event typically takes place in July, the company has said that Amazon Prime Day will be delayed to an undisclosed date later this year, except for India which is scheduled to have Amazon Prime Day next month.

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” the company said in a statement. “We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6 and 7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Amazon is one of the very few retailers who actually saw an uptick in sales during coronavirus as many other retailers were struggling to break even. Despite Amazon's sales growth, coronavirus still put the company in a tough spot with its distribution network. The company also came under fire for employees reporting that proper health and safety precautions weren't put in place for warehouse employees.

Since starting five years, Amazon Prime Day has become the company's biggest moneymaker. The event, which started off as one day but grew to two, rakes in more money than both Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Amazon. It has been estimated by analysts that Prime Day brought in over 7 billion dollars last year.

