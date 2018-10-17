COS launches online in China, unveils Studio Swine's 'New Spring' touring installation

London-based fashion brand COS has today unveiled the third iteration of the global touring installation ‘New Spring’ by Studio Swine, at the Changning Bell Tower in Shanghai. The installation - which will be open from 20-28 October - coincides with COS’s online launch in China.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Karin Gustafsson, the Creative Director of COS, said: “It is an honour to continue our partnership with Studio Swine and humbling to collaborate with designers who embody our core values of timelessness, modernity and tactility. New Spring evolves to reflect the environment in which it is being exhibited and we are delighted to invite the residents of Shanghai to experience this unique iteration of the piece as a standalone installation.”

Studio Swine added: “New Spring is about the universal, it’s a very simple, minimal work which means it can be interpreted in many ways. For us this is the joy of showing it in different environments. In Shanghai New Spring takes on the character of the city, it becomes the willow tree in the Chinese garden, the glamour of art deco of the Bund. The bubbles are reminiscent of magnolia flowers, pearls or small descending full moons.”

COS’s online launch today includes an online storefront on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, as well as a standalone site - cosstores.cn. To celebrate the launch, a special COS x Studio Swine collection will be available to purchase on Tmall and in select COS stores across China.

Photo credit: Studio Swine