Côte&Ciel launches collaboration with MrBailey

Parisian accessories label Côte&Ciel, known for its architecturally designed bags, has unveiled a collaboration with MrBailey, better known as Daniel Bailey, the founder of London-based footwear studio ConceptKicks.

The collaboration is defined as an “evolving design dialogue and journey of creative expression” with Côte&Ciel’s creative director Émilie Arnault and redefines MrBailey’s iconic wardrobe staple, his omnipresent black beanie, and an innovative adaptation of the accessories brand’s iconic Orne bag.

The result is the ‘Orne Plus’ capsule collection described as “pieces of architectural techwear,” with the bag and beanie formed using Côte&Ciel’s signature practice of folding and twisting a single, flat piece of fabric to create volume and form.

MrBailey x Côte&Ciel Credits: Côte&Ciel - Photography: @aintfussed

The adaptable bag, which has been moulded around an upside-down version of MrBailey’s beanie hat, has been designed to be able to transform according to the wearer’s needs and preferences, boasting a plethora of sizes and shapes, ranging from a large tote to a small cross-body bag.

Depending on which form the bag is in, the side pocket changes its location: for example, when the bag is in the ‘beanie’ shape, the pocket is external and when the bag is expanded, the pocket becomes an internal compartment. It also features an interchangeable strap that can be replaced for increased storage options.

The MrBailey x Côte&Ciel collection is available through the accessories brand’s Paris flagship store and its newly refurbished Harajuku store, as well as through both brand’s websites, and selected retailers.

MrBailey has previously collaborated with brands including Adidas, Timberland, and Zegna.

