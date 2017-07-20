Courrèges parts ways with creative directors

French fashion house Courrèges on Thursday stated it is parting ways with its design duo Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Meyer and Vaillant were only in the role for four seasons, or two years, and left by mutual agreement.

“They have accomplished the goal to reinterpret the house codes and distinctive shapes that are synonym of the brand uniqueness and innovative spirit,” the house said in a statement. “The two designers will now focus on new creative projects.”

François Le Ménahèze, appointed president of Courrèges in April, will reveal the brand’s new creative leadership, the statement said.

In 2015 Artémis SA, French billionaire François Pinault’s family holding company, acquired a 30 percent stake in the company. At the time Courrèges staged its first catwalk show after a 13 year hiatus, marking the debut of Meyer and Vaillant as artistic directors of women’s wear.

Photo credit: Courreges AW17, source: www.courreges.fr