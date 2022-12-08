Crocs are the second fastest growing brand of 2022. Why?

Footwear brand Crocs have nearly topped the list of fastest growing brands in 2022, coming in second place after Meta.

Data from Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands, which measures growth in purchasing consideration over 2022, has led to a list like no other year, with low price point brands appearing in several sectors. The list also rates growth by generation, which saw Crocs as a popular choice from young to old. It’s secret sauce? The company iterates trend-driven styles without alienating a core fan base attracted to the shoe’s function and comfort.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence tracked nearly 4,000 brands around the world, and 2,000 in the United States. The report's findings saw record-low purchasing consideration among the 1,689 brands that were included in the 2022 Fastest Growing Brands analysis.

Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant Shein took the top spot amongst Gen Z, but could not beat Crocs in the overall rankings. This is the second year in a row the shoe brand has appeared on the millennial list: In 2021, it took 16th place.

The report noted Crocs won out on multigenerational growth in purchasing consideration by speaking to brand fans’ uniqueness and creativity. It offers customization options via Jibbitz charms, and opportunities for self-expression via brand and celebrity collaborations, such as with Justin Bieber and Balenciaga. This is reflected in Crocs’ consumer base: Those who say they pride themselves on their creativity tend to show higher purchasing consideration for the Colorado-based footwear brand.

Crocs are everywhere

Crocs’ retail strategy appears to be as omnipresent as possible, including an Amazon.com brand store and many retailer partnerships in addition to its own direct business. Crocs are also omnipresent in the resale market, with some styles selling for several times over their retail value.