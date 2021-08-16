Cucumber Clothing launches loan-to-own scheme

Sustainable British fashion brand Cucumber Clothing is launching a loan-to-own initiative to increase the circularity of its pieces and reduce waste.

The new loan-to-own scheme allows consumers to rent pieces from the Cucumber collection for up to two months before they will be given the option to buy the item in full or return it.

Pieces available to loan include the brand’s shirred track pants, strappy top with built-in bra, jumpsuit, and ribbed tie-top in a range of colours, such as navy, fawn and raspberry. Each of the items is made using technical 37.5 volcanic mineral fabric, designed to keep you cool and fresh, while also being buttery soft to the touch.

Consumers can test drive up to two pieces on loan. All they have to do is e-mail the brand with the style, colour and size. They will then receive an invoice for a third of the total amount and the item will be shipped out.

Image: courtesy of Cucumber Clothing

The customer can then trial the piece as many times or as little as they like during the loan period, after which they can return the items in almost any condition. A week before the next payment is due, an invoice for a third will be sent out, and then if the consumer has fallen in love with the piece, they can pay the last third and make it a forever piece. Cucumber adds that at any point before payment, consumers can e-mail for a free returns label.

Any pieces returned will be placed in Cucumber’s preloved section for shoppers to purchase at a reduced cost.

Nancy Zeffman and Eileen Willett, co-founders at Cucumber Clothing, said in a statement: “Loan-to-Own is Cucumber’s next step on the road to circularity. We want to make sure that every piece that ends up in your wardrobe is a ‘forever piece’ by letting you trial our loan-to-own collection until you find the one that’s perfect for you.

“We also believe that by allowing women to trial our pieces, they will fall in love with the Cucumber collection and will keep coming back for more.”

Cucumber Clothing designs, samples, manufactures, grades and warehouses all of its products within a five-mile radius in London to minimise waste and transport emissions.