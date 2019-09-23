Debenhams launches new own brand Kley

Department store Debenhams has launched a new womenswear own brand for autumn/winter 2019, Kley, which it promises will offer women “realwear”.

The Kley brand has been designed “by women, for women” added Debenhams and “oozes effortless feminine style” with modern, clean-cut and effortless clothing that women have been wanting to dress for the everyday.

“Kley is about effortless styling solutions for the everyday,” explained Lucia Heffernan, Kley designer in a statement. “The collection is a combination of timeless wardrobe staples and ‘must-have’ pieces, offering items which we hope will be loved for years.”

Kley focuses on a curated versatile, seasonless wardrobe, allowing customers to find pieces that not only last, but that can be built up and layered on to “create the ultimate easy enviable wardrobe”.

The brand is divided into four key categories, using the acronym L.I.F.E. ‘Luxury’ features leather skirts, silk blouses and cashmere blends, while ‘Important’ comprises of fashion informed, seasonal heroes and sustainable fabrications, and ‘Function’ covers items such as weatherproofed outerwear and hybrid garments that can be reversible, with ‘Essential’ layering, the foundation blocks in building a capsule wardrobe.

The collection is available in 70 stores across the UK and launches in-store and online with prices ranging from 20 to 220 pounds.

Photos courtesy of the brand