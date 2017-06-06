Diesel appoints founder's son as North America CEO

Diesel has appointed Stefano Rosso as its new North American chief executive officer. As is customary at many Italian companies, Rosso is the son of Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, and will take the role following the departure of Tommaso Bruno, who rejoined the Benetton Group.

“We believe the U.S. and North America, in general, are one of the most important geographical areas for the development of the group,” Rosso Told WWD. “Diesel being one of the most relevant brands inside the Only The Brave group, there was a need for someone to take over this market from the family.”

“There is a need today for Diesel as a brand to be revamped and rediscovered in the U.S. Diesel is still Diesel, but we kind of got lost in translation. Being part of the family, having lived and breathed Diesel since I was born, having had this previous experience in the market, we basically thought I could be the ideal person to come and take over,” he said.

According to WWD, Rosso graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in international trade and marketing. He began his career working outside the family business, collaborating with brands such as Zoo York.

Diesel is part of the OTB Group which also has Marni, Maison Margiela and Viktor & Rolf in its portfolio.

Photo credit: Only The Brave homepage